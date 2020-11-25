Second warrant issued for ‘March With Us!’ BLM banner theft suspect: 53-year-old failed to appear in court – again

A second $5,000 bench warrant for the arrest of 53-year-old area local Robert Troy Golson was issued on Nov. 5 by presiding Riverside County Superior Court Judge Russell Moore following the defendant’s failure to appear for a morning hearing at the Blythe courthouse.
The November order follows a previous Sept. 3 warrant/arraignment hearing which saw Golson plead not guilty to criminal charges alleging misdemeanor violations of Penal Code (PC) section 488, unlawful and willful stealing of personal property not exceeding $950 (petty theft, to wit: Black Lives Matter banner), and PC section 594(a), malicious defacement, damage, and destruction of property not one’s own in the amount less than $400 (vandalism).
The Sept. 3 hearing’s minutes report Golson “(is) to complete 20 hours of community service by (Nov. 5) through Alternative Sentencing” as well as “provide a 500 word essay on freedom of speech at the next (Nov. 5) hearing.”
Golson’s Sept. 3 warrant/arraignment was preceded by an Aug. 6 morning arraignment no-show by the defendant, a $5,000 bench warrant of which was issued – then subsequently recalled at the September hearing (“Reason: Appeared in Court”) – by Moore.
To date, Golson has not been arrested or formally booked.
As previously reported by the Times, prior to the start of Blythe’s June 6 “March With Us!” demonstration in response to the killing of 46-year-old George Perry Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers, a banner tied to a platform near the corner of N. 5th St. and E. Hobsonway – where the march concluded – was stolen as organizers worked to finalize event.
“The banner case has been investigated and has been sent to the DA’s (District Attorney’s) office requesting the charges of petty theft,” stated the Blythe Police Department (BPD) on June 22, who led the investigation.
As further noted by BPD, PC section 422.55 (hate crime) was omitted from the respective charges because it “does not apply.”
The Riverside County District Attorney’s complaint against Golson was filed 51 days after the “March With Us!” demonstration, on July 27.
According to filed court documents obtained by the Times, Golson targeted the Black Lives Matter banner prior to the start of the local demonstration.
Previous statements making light of the theft on social media by Golson – which included a photo of a BLM banner – and reviewed by BPD stated:
“They put up banner....I looted...”
“Uhmmm..,.it’s for sale....lol”
According to the declaration in support of arrest warrant, the BPD officer who investigated the case “went back to Facebook and saw Golson had deleted the post.”
Subsequently, BPD telephoned Golson – a summary statement of which provided:
“Golson has been watching rioting on the news. Golson thought that the demonstration that was scheduled in Blythe would be a violent riot. In an attempt to prevent that, Golson removed the BLM banner. Golson drove back to Riverside. Golson threw the banner in the trash. Golson later declared it was a peaceful demonstration and realized he made a mistake. Golson tried to recover the banner, but it was gone.”
According to BPD’s filed declaration in support of arrest warrant, after “removing” the banner, Golson later “apologized” for the “mistake” on Facebook and “made arrangements to pay” $231 for the banner.
As noted in the Sept. 3 warrant/arraignment’s minutes: “Victim Restitution in the amount of $239.00 has been paid by the defendant.”
Golson is reported to be a white male with brown eyes, 5’11”, and weigh 270-lbs (as of June 2020).