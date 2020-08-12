“More than $28.5 million has been committed to support small businesses, out of $45 million total available. Eligible small businesses and sole proprietors may apply to receive up to $10,000 in grant funding,” stated Riverside County. “More than 2,800 businesses have received the grant. Of the businesses that have received the grant, 29 percent are from the professional services industry, which includes financial and insurance businesses. Another 16 percent is in the service industry, and 15 percent in the retail industry.” (Archived file photo by Roberto Flores/Palo Verde Valley Times)