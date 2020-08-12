Area small business owners are being reminded of Riverside County’s COVID-19 grant assistance deadline, as the upcoming Aug. 31 end date for second round applications nears.
“More than $28.5 million has been committed to support small businesses, out of $45 million total available. Eligible small businesses and sole proprietors may apply to receive up to $10,000 in grant funding,” stated Riverside County. “More than 2,800 businesses have received the grant. Of the businesses that have received the grant, 29 percent are from the professional services industry, which includes financial and insurance businesses. Another 16 percent is in the service industry, and 15 percent in the retail industry.”
Applications for the second round of Riverside County’s small business grants will continue to be accepted through Aug. 31 on a first-come, first-served basis.
On June 29, Riverside County opened the second round of grant funding for small businesses in an effort to further offer support during COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of assistance funding closed on June 19 and resulted in a reported $7.3 million in funds distributed to 738 small businesses countywide.
The $45 million in grant funding – made possible by $431 million in federal funding received by Riverside County as part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act – was approved by the Board of Supervisors in June to help aid eligible small businesses across cities and unincorporated areas.
“The awarded businesses will be chosen by an automated random selection process by Main Street Launch, a third-party nonprofit,” stated Riverside County previously.
Accordingly, the county’s COVID-19 financial assistance is not available to businesses with more than 49 employees (including the owner[s]), or those which have already received federal aid (e.g. the Paycheck Protection Program).
Businesses also noted on the Main Street Launch website to be ineligible are religious organizations, adult entertainment businesses, passive income real estate projects, cannabis-related businesses, and nonprofits.
Eligible businesses must have a current business license from the located city (if within a city limit); be in good standing within the city the business is located (e.g. “no open code violations”); be able to demonstrate adverse business impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; and have been an existing for-profit business since March 1, 2019, within Riverside County.
For further eligibility information, FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions), and updates visit: mainstreetlaunch.org/contact-us-riverside
For any additional questions or inquiries, email Main Street Launch at: rcfaq@mainstreetlaunch.org