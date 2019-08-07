'Student Free Ride' transit program to begin Aug. 12: PVVTA kickoff meeting irons out free youth service

A public informational meeting was held at the Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency (PVVTA) Operations Headquarters’ conference room July 31 to welcome public input, feedback, inquiries or questions on the upcoming “Student Free Ride” program.
In line with the start of the 2019-2020 school year, the program will offer free rides to the school-aged kids (ages 5-18) around the local PVVTA jurisdiction — at no charge, anywhere within the local community transit system beginning Aug. 12.
Funding for the free local service stems from a statewide cap-and-trade program which promotes reduction of greenhouse gas’ carbon emissions — respective funding support of which the PVVTA actively pursued, applied for, and were approved to receive earlier this year.
“One leg of that particular funding is what they call Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP). And what that does is disburse grant monies throughout the state for transit operators and municipalities and municipal transit agencies (to) do the program to promote the use of public transit (and) combat greenhouse gasses and carbon emissions,” noted PVVTA General Manager George Colangeli. “For this particular valley, the state controller has put out $50,000 — $50,011 — for the (Palo Verde) Valley.”
The student-aged demographic was highlighted as a viable avenue to provide supplementary bus service for during the grant application process, tracking the respective data and trends of which the local transit authority hopes will help add clarity to potential future community service needs/wants.
The free rides program is also open to home-schooled youths.
“It’s just a free ride on the bus for kids,” noted Colangeli. “All they would have to do is show up at a bus stop. When the bus shows up, they get on the bus, the bus driver asks (whether) they’re participating in the program or (the youth) would probably know, ‘I’m here for that free ride.’ We mark it on our paperwork, like everything else, and they ride on the bus until they arrive at their destination.”
PVVTA underlined that the “Student Free Ride” program excludes express routes (e.g. Blythe Wellness Express [BWE] to the greater Coachella Valley, the Red Route to the prisons, et al.). The according service is only for current fixed ride pick-ups/drop-offs around the local Blythe community.
“(Free) anytime the bus is running — it’s not tied to any particular schedule other than the schedule that we run for the general public,” said Colangeli. “They don’t have to be accompanied by an adult; our riding policy is anybody from 5 to 80 years old (can) ride without an attendant. If they need an attendant or a parent, that would be up to them. We do not require any special attention unless it’s needed, like the ADA (American Disabilities Act).”
No requirement to show ID to verify student status will be mandated by PVVTA for the service.
“As long as we’re counting heads, and we know people are getting on, that’s what we’re looking for,” noted Colangeli. “Say that we get 10 riders (one day) as part of this program, (CalTrans) will take that number and feed it into a calculation for how much greenhouse gasses are being saved. That would’ve been the one car trip that went from this point to that point — (those numbers are) how they would know. That’s what they base it on in order to make a report stating, ‘(In) the Palo Verde Valley, we saved this much in greenhouse gasses.’”
The PVVTA will utilize the $50,011 specifically for the “Student Free Ride” program fares until the funds run out (approximately 28,577 rides).
“This is not a competition against the yellow bus. The school buses do their thing; they’re on a different mission than we’re on. We’re basically (here) to promote the public transit — they’re actually doing something that’s totally different. They’re going school-to-schools, event-to-event, things like that. So this is not to augment that, or take place of that — it’s just another option to use,” noted Colangeli.