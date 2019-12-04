The Palo Verde College (PVC) Pirates’ Chest program volunteers, leaders and organizers provided a total of 283 household members from 65 homes with meals for the month of November’s regular food distribution for enrolled students.
Additionally, PVC Director of Student Success & Equity Jaclyn Randall reported a welcome increase of Thanksgiving meals provided to eligible students who signed up for the holiday allocation this year.
“Yesterday (Nov. 26), during our annual Happy Thanksgiving Meal distribution, we handed out 66 Thanksgiving meals and turkeys to PVC students who signed up serving a total of 376 household members!” stated Randall in an email to PVC Food Insecurity Advisory Committee members and supporters. “Thank you to all the volunteers who took the time to either load, stock, serve, prepare, distribute, clean, inventory, and be available during the regular distribution process and during the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. Our students are grateful and appreciate the work put in to help them enjoy a meal without worry.”
In 2018, the PVC Food Insecurity Advisory Committee provided a total of 25 Thanksgiving meal disbursements to student households, which fed 138 people.
The Food Insecurity Advisory Committee – which held its first meeting on Aug. 29, 2018, following concerning survey results of students struggling to make ends meet – is made up of teaching faculty and administrative staff with a shared vision of providing students the best opportunity for success by addressing, and ultimately ending, campus food insecurity.
With the committed partnership of the PVC Foundation Board of Directors President Marcella Thomas and Executive Director Stephanie Slagan, the Food Insecurity Advisory Committee’s efforts ramped up in the fall of 2018 with meals provided to enrolled student households in need during the holidays.
With the 2019 year’s fall semester coming to a close, the regular Pirates’ Chest distribution is scheduled to return February 2020.
“However, 60 students will be able to sign up for a Christmas meal Dec. 2-6, 2019, at the front desk in the CS Building with pick-up Dec. 20. Due to limited transportation and the fall semester completed, we have partnered with the City of Blythe so students will be able to pick up the items at Blythe City Hall’s Multipurpose Room (235 N. Broadway) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.,” noted Randall. “Please share the information with students. Again, thank you to the wonderful support of our PVC family! Without you, this major project would not, could not happen!”
PVC students interested in inquiring about the program, or to request further eligibility information, may call (760) 921-5503, or stop by the campus John O. Crain College Services Building’s front desk between Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.