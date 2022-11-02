Palo Verde High School’s (PVHS) Yellow Jackets Cross Country squads are continuing to ready this week for upcoming finals competition, as the hometown student-athletes near the finish line of the running season.

The Jackets’ teams will be competing in this year’s Imperial Valley League (IVL) finals taking place on Nov. 5, and running again the following week in 2022’s CIF-SDS Championships on Nov. 12.

