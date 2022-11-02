Palo Verde High School’s (PVHS) Yellow Jackets Cross Country squads are continuing to ready this week for upcoming finals competition, as the hometown student-athletes near the finish line of the running season.
The Jackets’ teams will be competing in this year’s Imperial Valley League (IVL) finals taking place on Nov. 5, and running again the following week in 2022’s CIF-SDS Championships on Nov. 12.
“We’ve had incremental success this year. We’ve planned our season, and our training, so that we can really get better times as the season goes. And they’ve been hitting faster and faster times as the season goes. We now have three guys who are running in the 19s, and one guy who’s running in the 18s. If we can get – in the next two weeks – if we can get another guy into the 19s, and two into the 18s, we have a shot at the top seven teams at CIF,” shared longtime PV Cross Country Coach Tim Jorgensen. “Our girls right now are ranked 7th (in) CIF-San Diego Section(; and o)ur boys are ranked between 9th and 14th. We’ve kinda been – it’s been a fluid thing between 9th and 14th. But right now I think we’re at (11th).”
In a sport where a four-second time frame can mean a difference of 20 placings, the PV program recognizes and respects the road work running demands toward improving times.
“Between our first and fourth boy – it’s less than a minute. And there’s like, 30-some-odd places between them,” noted Jorgensen.
As one of the biggest team rosters in recent school history, the coaches are proud of the work the growing team has and continues to put in.
“And we’re homegrown because we don’t have the opportunity that other schools have – we don’t have some huge pool to pick from(. W)e have to home-grow our athletes, and we’re doing a good job of it,” shared Rey Alaniz, PV cross country coach and local U.S. Border Patrol (Blythe Station) community liaison.
With tapings and bracing straps, many of the multi-sport PV cross country team members have worked and continued to grind through injuries toward achieving their goals this season.
“Our sport is considered punishment for other sports. When you get in trouble in other sports, they’ll make you run – and we run, as the sport,” noted Alaniz. “And we’ve had a lot of people – when they find out that we’re running in the summertime, 110-degree or 105-degree weather. And then when they find out how long we run, they’re like, ‘Well, what are your long days?’ Our long days are six miles. ‘In the heat?’ Yea, it is what it is. These kids are tough. These are tough kids. And I understand cross country is not a ‘main’ sport – but these are really, really tough athletes.”
The Jacket student-athletes’ toughness is further amplified by Palo Verde Valley’s unforgiving summer climate.
“We train in 100-degree temperatures. We went over there, and it was 97-degrees in San Diego. (Our) kids were like, ‘This is awesome.’ We didn’t have any heat injuries that day. We just made sure they had enough water; we made sure they were stretched, and ready to go,” noted Jorgensen, who’s been coaching 21 years. “They ended up actually canceling two races because there were too (many) heat injuries. We didn’t have one heat injury. People don’t realize in what we have to train. Not only do we have a high-intensity sport, but we have to train in a high-intensity environment.”
The PV Cross Country leadership thanked all those who participated and supported the program’s Krispy Kream donuts fundraiser this year.
“And we’d like to thank everybody that supports our small team. Like I said – We’re not the Friday Night Lights kind of thing,” added Alaniz. “But we still have people that actually come out to support us at the races. Some people drive to the races to support us – and that’s what we want to see, that’s what it’s all about. Is making sure these kids are noticed, and making sure these kids know that they’re important. That they’re doing good.”
Led by PV Cross Country Captains Jasmine Vasquez and Cade Alaniz, the senior student-athletes shared thoughts on a variety of topics as part of a Q&A with the Times:
On this season
C. Alaniz: “We started off practicing really early; we started practicing in June – in that hot weather. Yea, it was definitely hard at first. There’s a lot of people – this was their first year running cross country and weren’t used to all of the running and stuff. We slowly worked our way to where we are now. We just kept grinding and practicing, and now we’ve improved a lot actually – from the beginning to where we are now. You can really tell by all the improvements. There were a ton of kids who couldn’t even run a mile; and now, everybody’s running upwards of six to seven miles every week.”
Vasquez: “We all had a lot of progress. And I think it’s the camaraderie that’s really pushed us, because we have a great team this year. And we all have a lot of support, and we had our team bondings. Just having that strong foundation, as a team, helps push us forward competition-wise. Because we have a lot more motivation than we would if we were isolated and alone.”
Uptick in PV team members
C. Alaniz: “I think it has helped a lot. In previous years, we’ve – last year we only had five boy runners; and five girl runners, so. It wasn’t as much – there was still support, but it wasn’t as much as there is now. I feel like with more numbers, we’re all able to support each other – and no one gets left behind. Everybody has someone to help them out.”
Vasquez: “I think we have a good, diverse team. We’re all in different parts of our community. So the more of us there are, the more spread out we are around our community, the more that know about us – the more that can support us. So, I agree, it’s helped us more than harmed us in any way.”
Improving in cross country
C. Alaniz: “I feel like cross country is just one of those sports where you either have it, or you don’t. So, it’s a battle throughout the whole season for sure. There’s definitely points where you can tell, you did better or worse. But other than that, I feel like we’ve had that steady progress through the whole season.”
Vasquez: “Yea, the sport’s very challenging – it’s very personal, and mentally challenging. So, it starts as soon as you start running – as soon as you get on the course, I would say.”
‘The small steps add up’
C. Alaniz: “You know, cross country – Of course, it’s a physically taxing sport, like all sports. But like Jasmine said – it’s really mental, so. You have to have that strong – the will to want to do good. The will to want to improve, and win. So I’d say just having a strong team – like we do – helps us all with the mental part, to keep up.”
Vasquez: “The small steps add up. From my perspective – the small steps add up. You start out with a little bit, you see a little bit of progress, and it’s like fuel – ‘Oh, I ran 1.5-miles; I might as well run the next .5 miles.’ So, it’s just about seeing the progress and motivating yourself (...) It can fluctuate a lot though; it’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m motivated all the time.’ I feel like everybody knows that it fluctuates because you can be like, ‘Well, my time this week was terrible.’ And you go down.”
Toughest & Best
C. Alaniz: “I’d say our first IVL meet – our first league meet against all the schools in the valley. That one was definitely a tough one for all of us because it was our first time – we started off running in San Diego, in the nice cool weather. And then we went to Imperial, to battle with the heat. Which, of course, we’re used to because we live in Blythe. And just we had to struggle with looking at all of the other teams there, and seeing all of these great runners (and) great athletes. So yea, I’d say the first meet was the hardest one for us. And I’d say – this last meet we actually did very good. Our second IVL meet, we all ran very solid times.”
Vasquez: “Yea, I would say our first invitational, because we had quite a few new people – and invitationals are normally very big, with a lot of schools. So it seems very daunting. Mentally we were just kinda scared in a way – because we’re a small school. But we had each other, which was good. We were just getting settled; so, that was the most challenging in my opinion (...) The best part – I would agree with Cade that this last IVL was our best meet so far. Because we’re finally getting into our groove. We’ve been in our groove, but we’re finally – yea, ‘(h)itting our stride.’”
Upcoming finals outlook
C. Alaniz: “There’s always room for improvement, for sure. Right now I feel like – Yea, we’re doing solid and putting the work in that we need to to put on a good performance at finals.”
Vasquez: “I feel the same way; there’s always room for improvement. I feel pretty confident right now in my team and myself. Because we’re doing the work. And I think we’re going to do good; we’re going to do OK.”
Shoutouts
Vasquez: “Definitely a shoutout to our coaches. Because they’re always there. And a shoutout to some of our teammates’ parents – like, we have dinner, food. We’ll occasionally have dinner. And that helped a lot with camaraderie, and support. And definitely to the community for coming out to our races when they had the chance. Like, we had one home race and some people came; it was great.”
C. Alaniz: “I just want to add that – a lot of people may not see cross country as, ‘Oh, it’s such a great sport; it’s fun.’ And you know, it’s not always fun. But of course, like all sports – there’s ups and downs. It’s a sport you learn to love, over time. So I’d say don’t knock it ‘til you try it.”