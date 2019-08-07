Times presents July Customer Service Awards: Blythe locals lauded for exemplary work, commitment to kindness

The Times is proud to announce the July 2019 winners of the Readers’ Choice “Excellence in Customer Service Awards” monthly distinction for local business employees across Blythe — as nominated and voted on by the community.
The awards are a well-received accolade to regularly spotlight those people who best represent Blythe to visitors and locals alike.
Sponsored by the Blythe branch of Provident Bank (350 E. Hobsonway), the month’s winners are:
Cesar Flores, Glen Johnson Cooling & Heating
“I called for help with my A/C (Air Conditioning) on a Sunday afternoon, (and) Cesar responded very quickly as the temp(erature) in my house was at 98(-degrees.) He fixed it very efficiently and quick. Thank you for all your help, Cesar.”
Maria Gomez, Taco Bell
“It was busy, even though she was the only one at the register, (Maria’s) smile never went away. She made me feel welcomed and appreciated. She sends out a good vibe.”
David Nguyen, Bandy’s Pharmacy
“David is one of the kindest most dedicated employees we have here at Bandy’s. He always greets every one of the customers by name and pleasantly (takes) care of them, whether it be looking for a certain product in the store or delivering the medications to them on a daily basis. David is an excellent worker, constantly assists his fellow workers in all their tasks without being asked, (and) always (has) a positive attitude. He always goes way above and beyond his duty in everything he does. We are grateful he is part of the team here at Bandy’s.”
Francisca Gamez, Rabobank
“Francisca at Rabobank is ultra efficient with her customers! She provides great customer service with a friendly smile and it is always a pleasure to do business with her. Thank you Francisca!”
Edgar Mata, A&R Bakery
“Edgar at A&R Bakery is amazing! He is such a positive, helpful person and always has a smile! Edgar is hard-working and provides exceptional customer service to every customer of the bakery. Thank you, Edgar!”
Maria Muniz, Blythe WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Office
“Maria goes out of her way to help out people, even gave us her personal water supply since we were walking in this heat. Awesome customer service.”
Brandon Gilbert and Jared Entwistle, Subway
I’m not sure on one of the names, but I know it’s Brandon’s brother. Anyway, I have gone to a lot of fast food (restaurants,) and those two at Subway have the best customer service. They are very well-mannered and very attentive to their customers. By far the best in Blythe(;) the owners should be very proud to have these two brothers working for (them).”
Voting runs through each month, with a set deadline of the last day therein, no later than 5 p.m.
Locals can submit votes — with name of the business, name of the employee, and reason for the nomination — via email, with a subject line reading “Customer Service Awards” to: customerservice@pvvt.com. Or, locals can nominate via our website online form (located at the right side of the page — careful with ad blockers, may not pop up) at: pvvt.com.
Make sure to include your thoughts, comments and experience with each nomination!
The Times’ decision to introduce the monthly distinctions is due in-part to the positive community response to this year’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Best of Blythe Awards.
Criteria for the nominations voters should keep in mind include:
• Must work at a licensed business, non-profit entity, agency, group/organization or department in the city of Blythe;
• Must be nominated for demonstrating excellence in customer service/care and having a positive attitude;
• Must be an outstanding steward of the Blythe community in the promotion of the town, for locals and visitors alike.
The spirit of the monthly distinctions hopes to encompass the pride of Blythe, and aims to serve as a “thank you” to our business employees who share that same hometown sentiment.
Congratulations to all of July 2019’s winners!