Local standout Blythe Desert Dolphin and 8-year-old Ruth Brown Elementary School student Tori “Torpedo” Loureiro wrapped the 2019 summer swimming season with an exceptional 19 first place finishes to go with an additional eight 2nd place, two 3rd place, three 4th place, and one 5th place accolades.
Grateful to the Blythe Police Activities League (PAL) for the annual pool swim program in town, Loureiro also took a moment to thank the Desert Dolphins organization — including coaches Jessica Courter, Adde Iwai, and Teresa Reale Houston.
“Working with Tori has been special for me because of how passionate she is about swimming. She makes me wish I could start over again so I could take it as seriously as she does. Working with her the last five years has been a blast and I encourage more parents to get involved with swimming,” noted Loureiro’s personal swim coach Andre Bonnet.
One of Torpedo’s more notable swim meet competitions included the July 27 IVSL (Imperial Valley Swim League) Championship in Yuma, Ariz., where she competed against 35 other swimmers at the Aquatic Center.
There, Loureiro finished 1st place atop the morning’s competitive standings with a 24:22 time in the Girls (7-8) 25-yard backstroke event.
“Tori’s performance at (the) ISVL Championship was outstanding and fun to watch. She looked like a professional in the water. (I’m a) very proud dad,” stated Albert Loureiro, Tori’s father. “A big thanks to the Desert Dolphins coaching staff.”
Another 2019 highlight included the ABC Meet in Brawley, where Loureiro earned 1st place in the 7-8 age category — being the only Blythe Desert Dolphin representing in the 25-yard backstroke event’s 23-competitor field.
“Every time I see Tori’s name on this list with a 1st place win, I feel so honored to have her representing our home town of Blythe for the Desert Dolphin Swim Team and bringing that gold medal home,” said Tori’s mother Ana Becerril-Loureiro. “I’m just proud of her, very proud of her. No matter what place she comes in, we’ll be behind her.”
Tori’s step-father, EZ Rodriguez, also offered:
“Hopefully this is something we can continue to expand on, to bring out the best in her. (Tori) has supportive parents, a lot of family behind her. Both households are very proud of her. All of this is possible because of the Desert Dolphin and the PAL program — (the program) gives our kids something to do; and (the opportunity) to compete with other kids in the area. And a lot of parents put in a lot of hard work (too).”
The Blythe PAL and Desert Dolphins swim team has been a staple youth recreation program for the community. This year, the Palo Verde Irrigation District (PVID) donated $5,000 towards supporting the local hometown public pool program for local swimmers.
Soon to turn 9 in a few days, Tori “Torpedo” Loureiro looks forward to entering the 50-yard field next year.
Q: Why do they call you torpedo?
Tori Loureiro: “They call me ‘Torpedo’ because I go under water, as soon as I go in — and no one can see me where I’m at until I come up in the middle of the pool.”
Q: Why do you like swimming so much?
Tori Loureiro: “I like that(, with swimming), I have something to do. And I like to practice (as) a Desert Dolphin.”
Q: What tip would you have to people just beginning to swim competitively?
Tori Loureiro: “To not care where the person (swimming) next to you is at — keep swimming. (And) try to remember what the last time you had, so that you can see if you got faster or if you got slower — You always want to beat yourself.”