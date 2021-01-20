Local longtime community patrons and Palo Verde Valley area business Valley Beverage stepped up earlier this month to provide a generous $1,650 donation to the Blythe Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) nonprofit.
“Valley Beverage Distributors donated a check for $1650.00 to the local Blythe Cancer Resource Center to help local citizens with cancer expenses. Valley Beverage distributors have been in business locally since 1969 and have been helping our community in various ways for over 50 years,” stated the BCRC. “Valley Beverage has donated the use of their cold room for over 15 (years) to BCRC for storage and selling of Easter Lillys.”
The BCRC is a staple Palo Verde Valley area nonprofit which provides encompassing support directly to community families battling cancer.
Unfortunately, BCRC’s hometown staple “Steps for the Cure” fundraiser event – normally held at the Palo Verde High School (PVHS) Scott Stadium track to commemorate the memory of the fallen and to honor those battling cancer – was indefinitely postponed this year due to the COVID-19 climate’s impact.
Additionally, the BCRC was also unable to carry out the organization’s annual Desert Lilly campaign.
Both efforts are the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers.
“Valley Beverage has stepped up to help and for that BCRC is very grateful. A big ‘Thank You’ goes out to Austin, Gary and Danny Doyle,” stated the BCRC. “By the community supporting local business, they in turn can support our local activities.”
On Jan. 11, the Blythe Chamber of Commerce announced the local Valley Beverage team as the December 2020 Business of the Month.
“The Blythe Chamber of Commerce is honored to award Valley Beverage as our December 2020 Business of the Month. Thank you for serving (and) contributing to our community for 51 years,” stated the Blythe Chamber of Commerce. “Gary Doyle, Danny Doyle and the whole Valley Beverage team are always friendly, helpful and go above and beyond. We truly appreciate you.”
BCRC remains committed to providing services to educate, guide and empower area cancer patients and families through their journey.
For more information, the BCRC may be contacted at (760) 921-BCRC; or via email at: bcrc@frontier.com