Reports are staggering, whether you see them on NBC News or hear them from federal inspectors.
More than 700 migrants share four showers at a Border Patrol Station in Texas. This location is so crowded migrants cannot lie down to sleep, NBC reports.
Other facilities have similar standing room only conditions, and nothing but wet wipes for cleaning. Children report being “locked away” if they cry.
According to the Associated Press, in one Clint facility, “250 children [try] to care for each other, passing toddlers between them, with little food, water and sanitation.”
They had no soap, shampoo, toothbrushes or toothpaste, or diapers for little ones. According to monitors, children were covered in mucus and vomit from caring for smaller children.
In other cases, the facilities provide no mats or blankets for sleeping and lights are on 24 hours a day. This sounds more like torture than “summer camp.”
The rhetoric was shocking, but in my opinion, the policies lead America down a dark zero tolerance alley.
Today, 168 detention centers hold nearly 100,000 asylum seekers.
Former Attorney General Sessions invoked the Bible to justify the administration’s policy claiming the victims deserve what is happening.
Religious leaders pushed back with words like “immoral,” “unconscionable,” and “obscene.” The United Nations warned the U.S. they were in violation of international human rights laws; in response, this administration revoked UN visas.
Courts have been involved since the beginning of these zero tolerance policies that violate our own laws covering asylum. It has been more than a year since the courts ordered the government to reunify families and to cease separating families.
This administration has not complied.
They have been repeatedly found to be in violation of the Flores Act, court orders, and human rights. Their arrogance is clear in Nikki Haley’s response to human rights violations: “Neither the United Nations nor anyone else will dictate how the United States upholds its borders.”
The mass incarceration of asylum seekers has been successful on one front: profits for businesses awarded contracts to detain children (and adults) at a cost of $775-900 per person per day.
Currently, there are 49,000 children detained in camps. At $775 per person, that is $37,975,000 per day in taxpayer money. In one month, we the people pay $1,139,250,000 just to detain children. Despite the money being made, human beings are not being cared for per minimum requirements listed in the Flores Act: adequate food, access to clean drinking water, sanitary and safe conditions, moderate temperatures, and adequate sleeping conditions.
Dr. Sara Goza, incoming president of American Academy of Pediatrics, toured two facilities this past June, and several social workers made unannounced inspections of five facilities.
According to one social worker, “the first thing that hit us was [the] smell [of] sweat, urine and feces.” Goza describes rooms full of “silent children” with no “expressions on their faces.” She reports “no laughing, no joking, no talking.”
These children exhibit clear signs of psychological trauma. Dr. Dolly Sevier discovered infections, malnutrition, and dehydration. Her requests to move some children to a hospital were denied by agents.
Social workers who visited the facilities provided Sevier with drawings they received from children being held which depicted kids “like dogs in cages.”
Bipartisan efforts in the House to provide for the care of human beings are met with disdain and partisanship in the Senate, because Speaker McConnell doesn’t think accountability is necessary when budgeting billions of taxpayer dollars for detention camps.
In my opinion, we do need oversight. However, this White House doesn’t want accountability.
In a recent court battle to gain access to children by doctors and provide for the needs, a government attorney asked the judge to delay the decision. She was met with a litany of court orders that have yet to be carried out and the judge denied the request.
Secretary of State Pompeo made it clear that the International Criminal Court investigators would not be issued further visas. However, the court, located in The Hague, is undeterred by this administration’s actions. The UN is monitoring news feeds and social media.
In my opinion, conservatives use scapegoating mechanisms to justify their policies.
Americans need to call on leaders to end inhumane zero tolerance policies, comply with court orders and our laws, and return to GPS monitoring systems that allow families to remain together, and costs far less than detention camps.
However, it won’t be popular with donors, because one GPS device costs $750 per adult family member per year not per migrant per day.
As one who pays taxes, I am angry the people’s money is used to violate the laws regarding migrants, ignore court orders, and deny due process rights as required under law. As one who pays taxes, I am disgusted by government sanctioned child abuse and the inhumane detention of human beings seeking asylum. And I’m frustrated with and angry at the elected public servants who allow this to continue.
(Dennese Lilley-Edgerton is a Blythe resident, award winning instructor, and has dedicated herself to education through the written and spoken word.)