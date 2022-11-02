The Blythe Newspaper Ran Without Ads
During the dark, austere days of World War II the Blythe newspaper on one occasion published for two issues without advertising excepting for legal ads and public notices.
Failure to publish legal notices as dated can lead to involved complications. California law can cause a newspaper to lose its precious adjudication status in extreme cases and the same newspaper can have its mailing privileges revoked if it doesn't not publish at regular, listed intervals. Barring an act of God, so far as legals go, "The show must go on."
For many years, we had bought most of our new print and printing paper from and independent paper merchant.
During those war years, almost everything, including news print was rationed.
Suddenly, we were cut off with our news print down. Our supplier had lost his source when a group of metropolitan dailies formed a corporation and bought the mill in Oregon which had been a sole supply for our independent wholesale house. To make it worse, we were very low on news print when the blow fell.
I "got on a horse" and headed for Los Angeles, on rationed gas. Our state press association went overboard to help us. Through these efforts the Western Newspaper Union at San Francisco sent ever sheet of paper they could rustle and spare. The San Bernardino Sun diverted a half ton of sample ballot paper from the county's stock on hand.
A salvage paper house at Pomona sold us a shipment of their stock on hand. This paper came from the trim or roll ends; was curly and didn't work so well on an old Stonemetz press we had at the time. The paper we received was shocking pink in color. We were grateful for all of it however. After all, there people were saving our economic life.
The manager of one of the biggest paper houses in the west when we went hat in hand, to ask for paper, responded "where have you been buying your printing paper all these years." He did relent however, and took us in.
By this time shipments of paper had pulled us out of danger, and we were back in the advertising business.
Our advertisers gave us every cooperation. Actually most of them were having supply troubles of their own.