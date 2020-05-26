California Connections Academy
Hayden,
We are so incredibly proud of the amazing young woman you have become. You are so talented and we are certain that you will do great things! We can't wait to see what your future holds! Always remember to stay humble and be kind.
We love you to the Moon and Back, to Infinity and Beyond, Forever and Ever!
XOXO,
Mom, Dad, Kami, and ALL of your family.
Accomplishments: Hayden maintained High Honor Roll all 4 years of High school.
Extracurriculars: Member of the Cal Connections Art Club, Dancer, and Teaching Assistant at Linda Faulkner Dance School. Hayden also enjoys Drawing, Writing, Photography, and Gaming.
Favorite Quote: "Laughter is timeless, Imagination has no age, and Dreams are forever" - Walt Disney
Favorite memory: “Memory is the diary that we all carry about with us.” - Oscar Wilde
There are too many great memories to pick just one. We have one FULL diary! We plan to continue filling it with many more!
Future Plans: Hayden plans to attend Palo Verde College while taking online Graphic Design courses with CalArts.
Parents: Kandi and JJ Atchley