Palo Verde High School
Congratulations to our beautiful daughter. We are so very proud of you! We love you very much! Thank you for being such a good kid and wonderful daughter. God blessed us with a beautiful child inside and out. We love you so much Tara Ashlyn Bates!!
Accomplishments: Made Honor Roll all 4 Years.
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, Dance Team, & Track
Favorite Quote: "Better late than never.... hahahaha"
Favorite memory: We had movie night while I was on dance team at school in the band room, we watched scary movies and ate lots of pizza, we had a lot of fun!!
Future Plans: Go to Mohave Valley Community College.. study in the medical field.
Parents: Wesley and Jonna Bates