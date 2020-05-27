Palo Verde High School

Congratulations to our beautiful daughter. We are so very proud of you! We love you very much! Thank you for being such a good kid and wonderful daughter. God blessed us with a beautiful child inside and out. We love you so much Tara Ashlyn Bates!!

Accomplishments: Made Honor Roll all 4 Years.

Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, Dance Team, & Track

Favorite Quote: "Better late than never.... hahahaha"

Favorite memory: We had movie night while I was on dance team at school in the band room, we watched scary movies and ate lots of pizza, we had a lot of fun!!

Future Plans: Go to Mohave Valley Community College.. study in the medical field.

Parents: Wesley and Jonna Bates

Tags

Recommended for you